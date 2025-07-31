2 charred to death after fuel tanker hits car in Amritsar

00:53





The two were yet to be identified, they said. The accident took place when the tanker overturned after one of its tyres burst and hit the car coming from the opposite direction.





The car was dragged for some distance, eventually catching fire.





Water tenders were rushed in to douse the fire. The driver of the oil tanker fled from the spot after the accident. -- PTI

