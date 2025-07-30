HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Watch Parineeta re-release in theatres soon!

Wed, 30 July 2025
Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 2005 hit "Parineeta", which was adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic 1914 Bengali novel by late Pradeep Sarkar, is all set to re-release on its 20th anniversary on August 29. PVR INOX and Vinod Chopra Films announced on Wednesday that the restored version of the film will be screened in theatres across India.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who produced the film and recently directed the much-loved "12th Fail", said the film holds a special place in his heart. "It's more than just a film-it's a journey of love, elegance, and soulful music. Every frame carries its own emotion, evolving with the story in a way that touches something deep within. And now, in the restored and remastered 8k version, the visuals are even richer and the beautiful locations even more beautiful. I am so proud of Pradeep Sarkar for the way he made this film, the way he captured the grandeur of old Kolkata and infused it with timeless beauty that still lingers," Chopra said. -- PTI

LIVE! Trump: Epstein stole young female workers from my resort
8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan
An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

Infiltration bid foiled in Poonch, 2 terrorists killed
Two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed when army troops scuttled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

'My Conscience Does Not Permit Me To Watch This Match'
'Operation Sindoor is still ongoing. The Prime Minister himself said that blood and water cannot flow together, that talks and terrorism cannot go together. So how can we have a cricket match with a country that indulges in terrorism?'

IAS officer does sit-ups after admitting to 'mistake'
IAS officer Rinku Singh Rahi, on his first day as SDM, did sit-ups in front of advocates after admitting to uncleanliness at the tehsil office. He had earlier made others do sit-ups for public urination.

