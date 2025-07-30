Watch Parineeta re-release in theatres soon!

12:43





Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who produced the film and recently directed the much-loved "12th Fail", said the film holds a special place in his heart. "It's more than just a film-it's a journey of love, elegance, and soulful music. Every frame carries its own emotion, evolving with the story in a way that touches something deep within. And now, in the restored and remastered 8k version, the visuals are even richer and the beautiful locations even more beautiful. I am so proud of Pradeep Sarkar for the way he made this film, the way he captured the grandeur of old Kolkata and infused it with timeless beauty that still lingers," Chopra said. -- PTI

Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer 2005 hit "Parineeta", which was adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic 1914 Bengali novel by late Pradeep Sarkar, is all set to re-release on its 20th anniversary on August 29. PVR INOX and Vinod Chopra Films announced on Wednesday that the restored version of the film will be screened in theatres across India.