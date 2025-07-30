HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tsunami hits Russia, Japan after 8.7 quake

Wed, 30 July 2025
An 8.7-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday near Russia's Kuril Islands, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Japan and Russia and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

Japan's Meteorological Agency reported a 30 cm wave reaching Nemuro on Hokkaido's eastern coast.

In Russia, waves struck Severo-Kurilsk, the main town in the Kuril Islands, though authorities confirmed residents were safe on higher ground, reported the Associated Press

Nearby, tremors shook Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, where residents fled homes barefoot, and power and mobile services were disrupted.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center warned that waves of up to 3 metres could hit coastal areas in Japan, Russia, Chile, the Solomon Islands, and Hawaii. Russias Sakhalin Island also saw evacuations, with emergency services operating at full stretch.

In the United States, tsunami warnings were issued for parts of Alaska's Aleutian Islands and watches for Hawaii and the West Coast, including California, Oregon, and Washington.

Earlier this month, the Kamchatka region experienced a series of powerful quakes, including a 7.4-magnitude tremor offshore.

Kamchatka lies in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and has a history of major seismic activity.

A 9.0-magnitude quake in 1952 from the same region generated massive waves in Hawaii but caused no fatalities.  -- Agencies

IMAGE: Locals evacuate to higher ground after Japan issued evacuation alert following major quake in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula that triggered a tsunami warning, in Kushiro, Hokkaido, on July 30, 2025. Photograph: Kyodo via Reuters

