'Trump constantly giving statements, what is our PM doing?'

Wed, 30 July 2025
11:12
Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, saying that the latter presented a weak image of himself during his speech in Parliament by not publicly denouncing US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan. Masood said that PM Modi's response to Trump's statements on tariffs and ceasefire mediation reflects weakness in leadership.

"PM Modi came out as a weak Prime Minister. The country needs a powerful PM who can stand up to Rahul Gandhi... The PM did not say that Donald Trump is lying... Look at Trump's bravery. He reiterated today that he had stopped the war... ," Masood told ANI. Referencing PM Modi's remarks that no one stopped India from carrying out Operation Sindoor, Masood hit back by saying that the PM was instead stopped by just a tweet.

