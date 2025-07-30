HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tamil actor Srinivasan arrested by Delhi police EOW in loan fraud case

Wed, 30 July 2025
Share:
22:39
image
Tamil film actor and self-styled doctor S Srinivasan also known as 'Powerstar' was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing in the national capital in a high-value loan fraud case, according to officials.

According to officials, Srinivasan had promised to arrange a loan of Rs 1,000 crore for a firm, but cheated Rs 5 crore from it.

The police said that Srinivasan was declare by the court as a 'Proclaimed Offender' twice. 

He absconded from trial proceedings since 2018 and he was the mastermind of a large-scale conspiracy to cheat the complainant company to the tune of Rs 5 crore on the pretext of arranging a Rs 1000 crore loan.

Investigation revealed fraudulent diversion of funds for film production and personal use. 

The accused was found to be involved in six similar cheating cases in Chennai. 

The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi police traced Srinivasan to Chennai's Vanagaram area, with the help of local intelligence and technical surveillance. 

On July 27, he was arrested from Chennai's Golden Treasure Apartments, the Delhi police said adding that he has been remanded to judicial custody.

According to the Delhi police, in December 2010, the Complainant Company Blue Coast Infrastructure Development Ltd. was approached by Henry Lalremsanga, Deepak Banga, Anil Varshney, and Ramanuja Muvvala, who presented themselves as experienced consultants capable of securing a loan of Rs 1000 crores for hotel and corporate investment purposes. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Trump slaps 25% tariff on India from Aug 1
Trump slaps 25% tariff on India from Aug 1

US President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent plus tariff on India from Aug 1.Trump, describing India as a "friend", said the US has done relatively "little business" with the country because of its high tariffs.

LIVE! All 3 Pahalgam terrorists were shot in the head: Amit Shah
LIVE! All 3 Pahalgam terrorists were shot in the head: Amit Shah

2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Ladakh boulder accident
2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Ladakh boulder accident

Two army personnel, including a Lt Colonel, died and three officers were injured when a boulder fell on an army vehicle in eastern Ladakh.

8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan
8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

No trafficking proof: Kerala court clears 2 nuns, 3 others
No trafficking proof: Kerala court clears 2 nuns, 3 others

A court in Kerala has discharged five people in a case alleging the trafficking of three underage girls for domestic work, ruling that there was no evidence of threats, coercion or exploitation.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD