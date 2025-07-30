Tamil actor Srinivasan arrested by Delhi police EOW in loan fraud case

22:39





According to officials, Srinivasan had promised to arrange a loan of Rs 1,000 crore for a firm, but cheated Rs 5 crore from it.





The police said that Srinivasan was declare by the court as a 'Proclaimed Offender' twice.





He absconded from trial proceedings since 2018 and he was the mastermind of a large-scale conspiracy to cheat the complainant company to the tune of Rs 5 crore on the pretext of arranging a Rs 1000 crore loan.





Investigation revealed fraudulent diversion of funds for film production and personal use.





The accused was found to be involved in six similar cheating cases in Chennai.





The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi police traced Srinivasan to Chennai's Vanagaram area, with the help of local intelligence and technical surveillance.





On July 27, he was arrested from Chennai's Golden Treasure Apartments, the Delhi police said adding that he has been remanded to judicial custody.





According to the Delhi police, in December 2010, the Complainant Company Blue Coast Infrastructure Development Ltd. was approached by Henry Lalremsanga, Deepak Banga, Anil Varshney, and Ramanuja Muvvala, who presented themselves as experienced consultants capable of securing a loan of Rs 1000 crores for hotel and corporate investment purposes. -- ANI

Tamil film actor and self-styled doctor S Srinivasan also known as 'Powerstar' was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing in the national capital in a high-value loan fraud case, according to officials.