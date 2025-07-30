HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stock markets advance for 2nd day on buying in L&T

Wed, 30 July 2025
16:42
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Wednesday, driven by heavy buying in infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro. Rising for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 143.91 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 81,481.86. 

During the day, the barometer moved in a tight range and rose by 281.01 points or 0.34 per cent to hit a high of 81,618.96. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 33.95 points or 0.14 per cent to 24,855.05. US trade deal uncertainty and foreign fund outflows restricted the market rally to a large extent, analysts said. Among Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro jumped 4.87 per cent after the infrastructure major reported a 29.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,617.19 crore during the June quarter, driven by strong overseas order growth.

Ben Stokes was ruled out due to a shoulder muscle tear.

Infosys commits to hiring 20,000 graduates amid industry-wide layoffs and uncertainty.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar clarified that there was no third-party intervention in the ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. He asserted that halting the operation was not linked to trade and refuted claims of...

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

