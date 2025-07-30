Stock markets advance for 2nd day on buying in L&T

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Wednesday, driven by heavy buying in infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro. Rising for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 143.91 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at 81,481.86.
During the day, the barometer moved in a tight range and rose by 281.01 points or 0.34 per cent to hit a high of 81,618.96. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 33.95 points or 0.14 per cent to 24,855.05. US trade deal uncertainty and foreign fund outflows restricted the market rally to a large extent, analysts said. Among Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro jumped 4.87 per cent after the infrastructure major reported a 29.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,617.19 crore during the June quarter, driven by strong overseas order growth.