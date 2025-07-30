Russia-Japan earthquake strongest in over a decade

09:46

People watch the coastal area from Hiyoriyama Park in Japan. Pic: Kyodo/via Reuters





Evacuations have been advised in various locations, but there are no reports yet of any major injuries. In Japan over 9 Lakh people have been advised to evacuate.





The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami as high as 1.3 feet had been detected in 16 locations.





In Honolulu, cars jammed streets and highways as the tsunami alerts came at the same time as the afternoon rush hour. There were warning sirens blaring as people quickly moved to higher ground. Hawaii schools cancelled after-school and evening activities.





This tremblor was the strongest anywhere in the world since the March 2011 quake off northeast Japan. That quake had a 9.0 magnitude tremblor and caused a massive tsunami that set off meltdowns at the nuclear power plant in Fukushima.

Very few earthquakes have ever been measured around the world which are stronger than the quake today.

Update on the quake-led tsunami: Russia's Far East region was hit by one of the world's strongest earthquakes early today. The 8.8-magnitude temblor resulted in a tsunami in the northern Pacific region which had a ripple effect in Alaska, Hawaii and other coasts south towards New Zealand.