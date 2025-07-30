HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Russia-Japan earthquake strongest in over a decade

Wed, 30 July 2025
Share:
09:46
People watch the coastal area from Hiyoriyama Park in Japan. Pic: Kyodo/via Reuters
People watch the coastal area from Hiyoriyama Park in Japan. Pic: Kyodo/via Reuters
Update on the quake-led tsunami: Russia's Far East region was hit by one of the world's strongest earthquakes early today. The 8.8-magnitude temblor resulted in a tsunami in the northern Pacific region which had a ripple effect in Alaska, Hawaii and other coasts south towards New Zealand. 

Evacuations have been advised in various locations, but there are no reports yet of any major injuries. In Japan over 9 Lakh people have been advised to evacuate.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a tsunami as high as 1.3 feet had been detected in 16 locations. 

In Honolulu, cars jammed streets and highways as the tsunami alerts came at the same time as the afternoon rush hour. There were warning sirens blaring as people quickly moved to higher ground. Hawaii schools cancelled after-school and evening activities.

This tremblor was the strongest anywhere in the world since the March 2011 quake off northeast Japan. That quake had a 9.0 magnitude tremblor and caused a massive tsunami that set off meltdowns at the nuclear power plant in Fukushima. 

Very few earthquakes have ever been measured around the world which are stronger than the quake today.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maulana who made derogatory comments on Dimple slapped
LIVE! Maulana who made derogatory comments on Dimple slapped

Tsunami hits Russia, Japan after massive 8.8 earthquake
Tsunami hits Russia, Japan after massive 8.8 earthquake

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

'My Conscience Does Not Permit Me To Watch This Match'
'My Conscience Does Not Permit Me To Watch This Match'

'Operation Sindoor is still ongoing. The Prime Minister himself said that blood and water cannot flow together, that talks and terrorism cannot go together. So how can we have a cricket match with a country that indulges in terrorism?'

SEE: Modi-Shah versus Gandhi siblings in LS debate
SEE: Modi-Shah versus Gandhi siblings in LS debate

The highlight of Tuesday's debate on Operation Sindoor was the speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the rebuttal by Congress's Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi coming a close second.

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Oval Test?
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Oval Test?

India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the fifth and final Test against England, at The Oval starting on Thursday, due to workload management concerns.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD