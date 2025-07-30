Resolution in LS to extend President's Rule in Manipur

17:29





Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai moved the statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur for discussion in Lok Sabha.





Speaker Om Birla said President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 and the House had approved it on April 2.





The approval of the President's Rule by Parliament is valid for six months.





"If the President's Rule has to be extended by another six months, the statutory resolution has to be approved by both the Houses of Parliament," Birla said. -- PTI

The government on Wednesday moved a resolution in Lok Sabha seeking approval for extension of President's Rule in Manipur by another six months beyond August 13.