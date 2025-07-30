Rain lashes Delhi; more showers likely as city records cleanest July in a decade

19:56





Official data revealed that this July has been the cleanest in over a decade. The weather department did not issue any warnings for Wednesday.





July 2025 was the cleanest in over a decade, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 79, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.





This breaks the previous records the average AQI was 96 in 2024, 84 in 2023, 87 in 2022, 110 in 2021, 84 in 2020, 134 in 2019, 104 in 2018, 98 in 2017, 146 in 2016, and 138 in 2015.





The air quality was categorised as 'satisfactory', with an AQI reading of 66 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.





Various parts of Delhi, including south Delhi, southeast Delhi, central Delhi, and other areas, experienced rainfall on Wednesday, with more showers expected in the coming hours.





Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, the city recorded 15 mm of rainfall at its primary weather station in Safdarjung. Other stations reported varying amounts: Palam recorded 28.3 mm, Lodhi Road 7.7 mm, and Aya Nagar 1.6 mm, according to the data from the Regional Meteorological Centre. -- PTI

