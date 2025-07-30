HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul's 'PM's hands stained with blood' remark expunged

Wed, 30 July 2025
Share:
10:08
image
Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech during the Operation Sindoor discussion in the Lok Sabha were expunged from the record after he criticised the government for trying to protect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image.

Gandhi held PM Modi responsible for the Pahalgam attack, saying he had "blood of Pahalgam victims" on his hands. He also questioned why Operation Sindoor lasted only 22 minutes and challenged Modi to publicly call US President Donald Trump a liar over his repeated claims of mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire. 

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the purpose of Operation Sindoor was to protect the image of the Prime Minister. 

"His (PM's hands are stained with the blood of those killed in Pahalgam. He used the Air Force to safeguard his public image," Gandhi claimed. Rule 380 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha allows, at the Speaker's discretion, for expunging any words or statements considered to be unparliamentary or unprofessional during a debate or discussion. 

Gandhi launched a sharp attack on former US President Donald Trump, accusing him of violating diplomatic norms by inviting Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch. Gandhi alleged that Munir, who he claimed is the mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack, was being entertained by Trump while India's Prime Minister chose to remain absent.

"The man behind Pahalgam is having lunch with Trump and our Prime Minister is nowhere to be seen," he remarked. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maulana who made derogatory comments on Dimple slapped
LIVE! Maulana who made derogatory comments on Dimple slapped

Tsunami hits Russia, Japan after massive 8.8 earthquake
Tsunami hits Russia, Japan after massive 8.8 earthquake

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

'My Conscience Does Not Permit Me To Watch This Match'
'My Conscience Does Not Permit Me To Watch This Match'

'Operation Sindoor is still ongoing. The Prime Minister himself said that blood and water cannot flow together, that talks and terrorism cannot go together. So how can we have a cricket match with a country that indulges in terrorism?'

SEE: Modi-Shah versus Gandhi siblings in LS debate
SEE: Modi-Shah versus Gandhi siblings in LS debate

The highlight of Tuesday's debate on Operation Sindoor was the speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the rebuttal by Congress's Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi coming a close second.

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Oval Test?
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Oval Test?

India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the fifth and final Test against England, at The Oval starting on Thursday, due to workload management concerns.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD