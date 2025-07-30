Rahul's 'PM's hands stained with blood' remark expunged

10:08





Gandhi held PM Modi responsible for the Pahalgam attack, saying he had "blood of Pahalgam victims" on his hands. He also questioned why Operation Sindoor lasted only 22 minutes and challenged Modi to publicly call US President Donald Trump a liar over his repeated claims of mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire.





Addressing the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the purpose of Operation Sindoor was to protect the image of the Prime Minister.





"His (PM's hands are stained with the blood of those killed in Pahalgam. He used the Air Force to safeguard his public image," Gandhi claimed. Rule 380 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha allows, at the Speaker's discretion, for expunging any words or statements considered to be unparliamentary or unprofessional during a debate or discussion.





Gandhi launched a sharp attack on former US President Donald Trump, accusing him of violating diplomatic norms by inviting Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch. Gandhi alleged that Munir, who he claimed is the mastermind behind the Pahalgam terror attack, was being entertained by Trump while India's Prime Minister chose to remain absent.





"The man behind Pahalgam is having lunch with Trump and our Prime Minister is nowhere to be seen," he remarked. -- ANI

Parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech during the Operation Sindoor discussion in the Lok Sabha were expunged from the record after he criticised the government for trying to protect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image.