Prakash Raj appears before ED in Hyderabad in online betting case

The actor, popular in Telugu, Kannada and other South Indian films, appeared before officials of the probe agency at its zonal office in Hyderabad.





Raj, who was questioned for about four hours, said he did the assignment with the apps in 2016, but did not take any money for it on moral grounds.





He also said he had discontinued promoting the apps.





"I gave them information that I had not received any money (for the promotion). Because I did not want to take any money for that. They (ED officials) have taken all the details," he told reporters.





Asked if the investigation is politically motivated, he replied in the negative.





"Officers are doing their job. As a citizen, I am supposed to cooperate and answer their questions. There is no witch-hunting or political motivation in this," he said.





Raj added that he has not been asked to appear again for questioning. Besides Raj, the ED had also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in the case. -- PTI

