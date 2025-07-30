HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Prakash Raj appears before ED in Hyderabad in online betting case

Wed, 30 July 2025
Share:
18:16
image
Actor Prakash Raj on Wednesday appeared before the ED officials here for questioning in a money laundering case linked to illegal online betting and gambling by certain platforms. 

The actor, popular in Telugu, Kannada and other South Indian films, appeared before officials of the probe agency at its zonal office in Hyderabad. 

Raj, who was questioned for about four hours, said he did the assignment with the apps in 2016, but did not take any money for it on moral grounds. 

He also said he had discontinued promoting the apps. 

"I gave them information that I had not received any money (for the promotion). Because I did not want to take any money for that. They (ED officials) have taken all the details," he told reporters. 

Asked if the investigation is politically motivated, he replied in the negative. 

"Officers are doing their job. As a citizen, I am supposed to cooperate and answer their questions. There is no witch-hunting or political motivation in this," he said. 

Raj added that he has not been asked to appear again for questioning. Besides Raj, the ED had also summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda and Lakshmi Manchu for questioning in the case. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump announces 25% tariff on India from Aug 1
LIVE! Trump announces 25% tariff on India from Aug 1

NISAR satellite launched by ISRO and NASA
NISAR satellite launched by ISRO and NASA

A GSLV rocket launched the NISAR earth observation satellite, a joint project between ISRO and NASA, into orbit from Sriharikota.

Stokes Ruled Out Of Oval Test!
Stokes Ruled Out Of Oval Test!

Ben Stokes was ruled out due to a shoulder muscle tear.

Infy Defies Layoff Trend: 20K Jobs In '25
Infy Defies Layoff Trend: 20K Jobs In '25

Infosys commits to hiring 20,000 graduates amid industry-wide layoffs and uncertainty.

Army deployed as heavy rains cause flood-like situation in MP
Army deployed as heavy rains cause flood-like situation in MP

Heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and Guna districts have led to a flood-like situation, stranding people including school children. The Army has been called in for rescue and relief operations. Other districts are also affected,...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD