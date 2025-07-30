HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

No threat to India following 8.7 magnitude quake in Russia

Wed, 30 July 2025
Share:
14:01
Russian Academy of Sciences/Handout via Reuters
Russian Academy of Sciences/Handout via Reuters
There is no tsunami threat to the Indian coast following the 8.7 magnitude earthquake off the East Coast of Kamchatka in Russia, the Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) here said on Wednesday. 

"Based on pre-run model scenarios, there is no threat to India," the centre said in a bulletin issued in the morning. No further bulletins will be issued by ITEWC-INCOIS unless other information becomes available, it said. The ITEWC-Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) is located at Pragati Nagar here.

One of the world's strongest earthquakes struck Russia's Far East early Wednesday, an 8.8-magnitude temblor that caused small tsunami waves in Japan and Alaska and prompted warnings for Hawaii, North and Central America and Pacific islands south toward New Zealand. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No leader anywhere told India to stop: EAM on Sindoor
LIVE! No leader anywhere told India to stop: EAM on Sindoor

8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan
8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

Trump@6 Months: Resetting The Global Order
Trump@6 Months: Resetting The Global Order

In the short run, the Trump presidency has already ensured one thing: The assumptions of the past can no longer guide the strategies of the future, points out Manish Dabhade.

Ahead of HC hearing, Microsoft restores services to Nayara
Ahead of HC hearing, Microsoft restores services to Nayara

Microsoft Corp has restored all services -- including email access -- to Russian oil giant Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy, just before a scheduled hearing in the Delhi high court over the service suspension, sources said.

Malegaon blast case verdict likely on Thursday
Malegaon blast case verdict likely on Thursday

A special NIA court is likely to deliver its verdict in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, which killed six persons and injured over 100. Seven accused, including Pragya Thakur and Prasad Purohit, face charges under UAPA and IPC.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD