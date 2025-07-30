No leader anywhere told India to stop: EAM on Sindoor

13:33





" That happened, and our response disabled the Pakistani air defence systems and made their airfields inoperable. We got calls saying that Pakistan is ready to stop fighting.. The response we gave to anybody who spoke to us was that the Pakistani side has to make a request, and that request has to come through the DGMO. There was no leader anywhere in the world who asked India to stop its operations. There was no linkage with trade. There were no calls between our Prime Minister and President Trump."

On communication with the US during Operation Sindoor, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says: "On May 9, US Vice President Vance called up the Prime Minister to warn him that a Pakistani attack would come in the next few hours. PM made it very clear that if anything happened, it would get an appropriate response.