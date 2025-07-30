HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No leader anywhere told India to stop: EAM on Sindoor

Wed, 30 July 2025
13:33
On communication with the US during Operation Sindoor, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says: "On May 9, US Vice President Vance called up the Prime Minister to warn him that a Pakistani attack would come in the next few hours. PM made it very clear that if anything happened, it would get an appropriate response.

" That happened, and our response disabled the Pakistani air defence systems and made their airfields inoperable. We got calls saying that Pakistan is ready to stop fighting.. The response we gave to anybody who spoke to us was that the Pakistani side has to make a request, and that request has to come through the DGMO. There was no leader anywhere in the world who asked India to stop its operations. There was no linkage with trade. There were no calls between our Prime Minister and President Trump."

LIVE! No calls between PM, Trump from 22/4 to 16/6: EAM
8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan
An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

Trump@6 Months: Resetting The Global Order
In the short run, the Trump presidency has already ensured one thing: The assumptions of the past can no longer guide the strategies of the future, points out Manish Dabhade.

Ahead of HC hearing, Microsoft restores services to Nayara
Microsoft Corp has restored all services -- including email access -- to Russian oil giant Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy, just before a scheduled hearing in the Delhi high court over the service suspension, sources said.

Malegaon blast case verdict likely on Thursday
A special NIA court is likely to deliver its verdict in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, which killed six persons and injured over 100. Seven accused, including Pragya Thakur and Prasad Purohit, face charges under UAPA and IPC.

