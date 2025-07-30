No calls between PM, Trump from 22/4 to 16/6: EAM

13:19





"Yesterday I heard people, some people are uncomfortable with history. They prefer that historical things be forgotten. Maybe it does not suit them, they only like to recall some things.





"The Indus Water Treaty will be held in abeyance until Pakistan irrevocably gives up its support of terrorism... Blood and water will not flow together.





"In the last decade, we have been able to put terrorism on the global agenda. Whether it is BRICS, SCO, QUAD or at the bilateral level..





"Tahawwur Rana, who was wanted for 26 years, finally has been brought back by the Modi government and is today facing trials in this country.





"Main unko kehna chahta hoon, woh kaan kholke sun le. 22 April se 16 June tak, ek bhi phone call President Trump aur Prime Minister Modi ke beech mein nahi hua." says EAM Dr S Jaishankar during discussion on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha.





"When Operation Sindoor commenced, a number of countries were in touch with us to see how serious the situation was and how long it would go... We gave the same message to all the countries that we were not open to any mediation. Anything between us and Pakistan will only be bilateral. And that we were responding to the Pakistani attack, and we would keep responding. If that fighting was to stop, Pakistan must make a request. And that request could only come through the channel of the DGMO."





Discussion on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "The Indus Water Treaty in many ways is a very unique agreement. I cannot think of any agreement in the world where a country has allowed its major rivers to flow to the next country without having rights on that river. So it was an extraordinary agreement and, it's important when we have put it in abeyance, to recall the history of this event.