NDA MPs rally behind Modi after Trump's 25 pc tariff

23:47





The lawmakers slammed opposition leaders over their remarks on the development, alleging that they were "happy" with the US government's move when "everyone" should be standing together in such a situation.





US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a 25 percent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1, plus an unspecified penalty on purchase of Russian crude oil and military equipment.





Asked for a comment, BJP MP Pratap Sarangi told PTI Videos, "Due to the able leadership of Modiji, we have full faith that this move of America cannot affect our economy. We have full faith that Modiji will take it on."





He said, "For the benefit of India, we also have to apply counter tactics. We also import and export. We are a big market There is a huge market to sell our goods in the world," Sarangi added, "If they increase the tariff, then India will not sit quietly."





On Congress leader Jairam Ramesh targeting Modi following Trump's announcement, Sarangi hit back, and said, "What will these poor people do? To prove their existence, they will make every possible effort to humiliate Modi. But we see that all of their moves fail."





Sarangi also accused the opposition of not having much faith in India's sovereignty.





"They mostly trust Pakistani and foreign elements for their source of information. I feel pity for them," he told PTI Videos in Parliament House complex.





Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said the government will take an appropriate decision on the issue. -- PTI

After announcement of imposition of a 25 percent tariff by the US on Indian goods, the ruling NDA MPs on Wednesday exuded confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that India will find a solution to the matter under his leadership.