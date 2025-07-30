HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
National Awards for Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey?

Wed, 30 July 2025
There is a strong buzz that the National Film Awards will be announced  in the next 48 hours and according to rumours, Vikrant Massey is the 'sure-shot winner' for best actor, while the likely winner for best actress is Rani  Mukerji. 

"Vikrant Massey's performance in 12th Fail is getting him the  National Award. It is final," a source tells Subhash K Jha. "For the National award for Best Actress, Rani Mukerji is a very strong contender for her role in the film, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, and there are also two actresses from the South also in the reckoning." 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail is also expected to win in several other categories, including Best Film and Best Director.

