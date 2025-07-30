National Awards for Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey?

15:42





"Vikrant Massey's performance in 12th Fail is getting him the National Award. It is final," a source tells Subhash K Jha. "For the National award for Best Actress, Rani Mukerji is a very strong contender for her role in the film, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, and there are also two actresses from the South also in the reckoning."





Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail is also expected to win in several other categories, including Best Film and Best Director.

There is a strong buzz that the National Film Awards will be announced in the next 48 hours and according to rumours, Vikrant Massey is the 'sure-shot winner' for best actor, while the likely winner for best actress is Rani Mukerji.