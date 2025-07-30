HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MNS leader slaps staffer of gaming zone frequented by children

Wed, 30 July 2025
10:47
A slap-happy day it seems... 
A video footage has surfaced online showing a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionary slapping an employee of a gaming centre in Maharashtra's Thane district, inviting criticism for his action.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, apparently stemmed from complaints that children were frequently visiting the gaming zone, located in Kalyan town, after skipping school and stealing money from their homes. Police said they have not received any complaint so far and are verifying the video which has been circulated online.

In the clip, MNS Kalyan president Ulhas Bhoir is seen confronting the staff of the gaming zone over the presence of students clad in school uniforms at the facility. He accused the gaming zone of allowing truancy and irresponsible behaviour among minors. When the gaming zone employee said he had no control over who entered the premises, Bhoir lost his temper and slapped him, warning such negligence could seriously impact an entire generation. -- PTI

