Meow meow drug worth Rs 4 cr seized near Mumbai; 2 held

Talking to reporters in Thane, deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said the seizure and arrests were made by Crime Branch and anti-narcotics wings of the city police.





"These operations reflect our strong commitment to eradicate the drug menace in Thane. We are targeting all links in the chain -- from couriers to dealers to their suppliers," said Jadhav.





In the first operation, carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Squad, police arrested Irfan Amanullah Sheikh (36), a food delivery agent working with a well-known firm, from Ulwe in adjoining Raigad district.





He was found carrying a commercial quantity of MD, 1.522 kg, valued at Rs 3,04,71,700 for sale, according to the DCP.





According to an official release, the squad acted on a tip-off received on July 27, and laid a trap near a road leading to Diva village.





The accused was apprehended at around 5.50 pm the same day with the drug in his possession.





A case has been registered against him at the Shil Daighar Police Station under the NDPS Act, 1985, said the release.





"The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody for interrogation. Further investigations were underway to trace the source of the contraband," Jadhav informed.





In a parallel action, Crime Branch Unit-1 laid a trap on July 24 in Kalwa on the Bhiwandi-Mumbai channel road and intercepted one Shahrukh Sattar Mewasi alias Rizwan (28), a mason from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, said the release Upon searching his vehicle, police recovered 662 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 92,68,000, it said. -- PTI

