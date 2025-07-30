HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Meow meow drug worth Rs 4 cr seized near Mumbai; 2 held

Wed, 30 July 2025
File image
The police seized 2.184 kg of mephedrone drug valued at Rs 3.97 crore and arrested two individuals, one of them a food delivery agent, in separate operations in Thane city as part of their offensive against narcotics trafficking, an official said on Tuesday. 

Talking to reporters in Thane, deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said the seizure and arrests were made by Crime Branch and anti-narcotics wings of the city police. 

"These operations reflect our strong commitment to eradicate the drug menace in Thane. We are targeting all links in the chain -- from couriers to dealers to their suppliers," said Jadhav. 

In the first operation, carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Squad, police arrested Irfan Amanullah Sheikh (36), a food delivery agent working with a well-known firm, from Ulwe in adjoining Raigad district. 

He was found carrying a commercial quantity of MD, 1.522 kg, valued at Rs 3,04,71,700 for sale, according to the DCP. 

According to an official release, the squad acted on a tip-off received on July 27, and laid a trap near a road leading to Diva village. 

The accused was apprehended at around 5.50 pm the same day with the drug in his possession. 

A case has been registered against him at the Shil Daighar Police Station under the NDPS Act, 1985, said the release. 

"The accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody for interrogation. Further investigations were underway to trace the source of the contraband," Jadhav informed. 

In a parallel action, Crime Branch Unit-1 laid a trap on July 24 in Kalwa on the Bhiwandi-Mumbai channel road and intercepted one Shahrukh Sattar Mewasi alias Rizwan (28), a mason from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, said the release Upon searching his vehicle, police recovered 662 grams of mephedrone valued at Rs 92,68,000, it said. -- PTI

