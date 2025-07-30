HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Meghalaya's lone Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh joins ruling NPP

Wed, 30 July 2025
15:14
Meghalaya now doesn't have a single Congress MLA. File pic
Meghalaya's lone Congress MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh joined the ruling National People's Party (NPP) on Wednesday. Lyngdoh, who served as the opposition chief whip, represents the Mylliem constituency. 

He submitted a letter of merger to Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma in the presence of senior NPP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar. 

 "After examining his letter, I have found it to be in order. Hence, from now onwards, he will be recognised as an MLA of the NPP in the House," the speaker said. "Lyngdoh has formally joined the NPP today," an elated Dhar added. The Congress had won five seats in the 2023 assembly elections. One of them, Saleng A Sangma, was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Tura seat in 2024, while three others joined the NPP. -- PTI

