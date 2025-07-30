Maulana who made derogatory comments on Dimple slapped

10:31

One of the youths posted a purported video of the incident on social media and took responsibility for beating Maulana Rashidi. Rashidi allegedly made a derogatory comment against Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav over her visit to a mosque recently.





On Tuesday, Rashidi went to attend a news channel's debate programme in Noida, where he was slapped by the youths. Kuldeep Bhati, who claimed to be state secretary, Yuvjan Sabha, Samajwadi Party, posted a video on social media site 'X', saying Maulana Rashidi has been "treated".





"We will treat in the same way anyone who makes derogatory comments against any woman of India," he added in his video.





According to the police, Maulana Rashidi has lodged a complaint against three persons -- Kuldeep Bhati, Mohit Nagar and Shyam Singh -- at Sector 126 police station. Further investigation is on in this regard, police added. -- PTI

