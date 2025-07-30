HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maulana who made derogatory comments on Dimple slapped

Wed, 30 July 2025
Share:
10:31
Dimple Yadav
Dimple Yadav
Youths who claimed to be from the Samajwadi Party slapped Maulana Sajid Rashidi after a news channel's debate show in Noida for allegedly making a derogatory comment against party MP Dimple Yadav. 

One of the youths posted a purported video of the incident on social media and took responsibility for beating Maulana Rashidi. Rashidi allegedly made a derogatory comment against Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav over her visit to a mosque recently. 

On Tuesday, Rashidi went to attend a news channel's debate programme in Noida, where he was slapped by the youths. Kuldeep Bhati, who claimed to be state secretary, Yuvjan Sabha, Samajwadi Party, posted a video on social media site 'X', saying Maulana Rashidi has been "treated". 

"We will treat in the same way anyone who makes derogatory comments against any woman of India," he added in his video. 

According to the police, Maulana Rashidi has lodged a complaint against three persons -- Kuldeep Bhati, Mohit Nagar and Shyam Singh -- at Sector 126 police station. Further investigation is on in this regard, police added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maulana who made derogatory comments on Dimple slapped
LIVE! Maulana who made derogatory comments on Dimple slapped

Tsunami hits Russia, Japan after massive 8.8 earthquake
Tsunami hits Russia, Japan after massive 8.8 earthquake

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

'My Conscience Does Not Permit Me To Watch This Match'
'My Conscience Does Not Permit Me To Watch This Match'

'Operation Sindoor is still ongoing. The Prime Minister himself said that blood and water cannot flow together, that talks and terrorism cannot go together. So how can we have a cricket match with a country that indulges in terrorism?'

SEE: Modi-Shah versus Gandhi siblings in LS debate
SEE: Modi-Shah versus Gandhi siblings in LS debate

The highlight of Tuesday's debate on Operation Sindoor was the speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the rebuttal by Congress's Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi coming a close second.

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Oval Test?
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Oval Test?

India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the fifth and final Test against England, at The Oval starting on Thursday, due to workload management concerns.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD