HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Maha minister played cards in House for 22 minutes'

Wed, 30 July 2025
Share:
15:06
image
As per a probe report, Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate was playing an online card game on his mobile phone in the Maharashtra legislature for 18 to 22 minutes, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar claimed on Wednesday. Kokate, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party led by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, had claimed he was not playing a game but a notification for online rummy popped up on his screen for a few seconds and he skipped it.

"The agriculture minister was not playing cards for 42 seconds but for 18 to 22 minutes. This is the report of the state legislature which has been submitted to the CM as well as Deputy Chief Minister. Will the government clarify about this?" asked Rohit Pawar in a post on X.

It was Rohit Pawar who had first shared on social media a video showing the minister `playing' a card game on mobile phone in the legislative council during the monsoon session that ended last week. What action the Devendra Fadnavis-led government will take against the minister, Rohit Pawar asked in his latest post. If the government did not take action against Kokate, then what right it has to claim the legacy of (late Congress stalwart) Yashwantrao Chavan and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, in apparent swipes at Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EAM slams 'China gurus', 'they sleep in history class'
LIVE! EAM slams 'China gurus', 'they sleep in history class'

8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan
8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

Trump@6 Months: Resetting The Global Order
Trump@6 Months: Resetting The Global Order

In the short run, the Trump presidency has already ensured one thing: The assumptions of the past can no longer guide the strategies of the future, points out Manish Dabhade.

Ahead of HC hearing, Microsoft restores services to Nayara
Ahead of HC hearing, Microsoft restores services to Nayara

Microsoft Corp has restored all services -- including email access -- to Russian oil giant Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy, just before a scheduled hearing in the Delhi high court over the service suspension, sources said.

This Is India's Oldest Surviving Tiranga
This Is India's Oldest Surviving Tiranga

The first national flag in Independent India was hoisted at Fort St George in Madras, not at Delhi's Red Fort.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD