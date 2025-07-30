Lok Sabha approves extension of President's Rule in Manipur

21:11





Replying to a brief discussion on the statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in Manipur, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said there has been only one casualty in the state since the imposition of central rule in February.





"What can be a bigger proof of peace returning there than the fact that since President's Rule was imposed, there has been only one fatality. There have been no casualties in the last four months," he said.





The minister said it was important to have President's Rule in Manipur to ensure peace is established.





"I want to say that there is peace prevailing there...the law and order situation is also under control. Full efforts are being made to remove differences between the two ethnic communities through dialogue to establish permanent peace," he said.





Rai had moved the statutory resolution for discussion in Lok Sabha.





He rejected remarks by Congress member Anto Antony that the conflict in Manipur was between two religions.





"The violence in Manipur was ethnic. It was not a conflict between two religions," the minister said.





Speaker Om Birla said President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 and the House had approved it on April 2. -- PTI

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a resolution approving extension of President's Rule in Manipur by another six months beyond August 13, with the government asserting that peace is prevailing in the northeastern state.