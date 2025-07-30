HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Lenskart Files For IPO To Raise Rs 2,150 Cr

Wed, 30 July 2025
Lenskart Solutions Ltd on Tuesday filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 2,150 crore through an IPO as the eyewear retailer looks to tap the growing demand for affordable prescription glasses and contact lenses.

The offering consists of Rs 2,150 crore in new shares and the sale of up to 132.3 million existing shares by current investors and company founders, according to a draft prospectus filed with the market regulator.

Among the selling shareholders are cofounders Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi and investors including SoftBank's SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Limited, Schroders Capital Private Equity Asia Mauritius Limited, PI Opportunities Fund-II, Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd, Kedaara Capital Fund II LLP, and Alpha Wave Ventures LP.

The company may also conduct a private placement of up to Rs 430 crore before the final prospectus filing, which would reduce the size of the new share issuance. According to sources, the firm is aiming for an IPO valuation of about $10 billion.

"The offer for sale will be finalised at a later stage,' said a person familiar with the matter."Peyush Bansal is expected to earn up to Rs 700 crore, while other major investors likely to see significant returns include Kedaara, Chiratae Ventures, and Ronnie Screwvala's Unilazer Ventures and KKR,' the source said.

According to the draft papers, the company plans to use Rs 272.6 crore from net fresh issue proceeds to open new CoCo (company owned, company operated) stores in India and Rs 591.4 crore for lease, rent, and license payments.

It will allocate Rs 213.4 crore to technology and cloud infrastructure and Rs 320 crore to brand marketing and promotion. Remaining funds will support inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Avendus Capital Pvt Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, Intensive Fiscal Services Pvt Ltd are the book running lead managers to the issue.

-- Peerzada Abrar, Business Standard

