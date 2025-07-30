HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Larsen & Toubro shares jump 4.53 pc post Q1 earnings

Wed, 30 July 2025
10:54
Shares of infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) jumped 4.53 per cent on Wednesday after the firm reported a 29.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the June quarter of this fiscal year.

The stock climbed 4.53 per cent to Rs 3,653.70 on the BSE. At the NSE, it surged 4.49 per cent to Rs 3,652.70. Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday reported a 29.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,617.19 crore during the June quarter, driven by strong overseas order growth. The company had posted consolidated net profit of Rs 2,785.72 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a regulatory filing. -- PTI

