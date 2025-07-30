HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Key Maoist operative from Chhattisgarh held in Haryana

Wed, 30 July 2025
The National Investigation Agency has arrested a key Maoist operative from Haryana, who was "actively working to promote anti-national activities", an official statement said on Wednesday. 

Priyanshu Kashyap, a native of the Maoist-infested Bastar region in Chhattisgarh and currently living in Rohtak district of Haryana, was nabbed on Tuesday on the basis of information provided by the Haryana police, the agency said. 

The NIA team seized a mobile phone with SIM card, one Tablet, two memory cards, and "incriminating" documents related to the CPI-Maoist from the accused, it said. 

Kashyap was found to be a member of the proscribed CPI-Maoist, and was actively working to promote its anti-national activities as its area committee in-charge in Rohtak, the NIA statement alleged. 

Leaders of CPI-Maoist have been conspiring to re-energise the decrepit influence of the outfit in the northern regional bureau, comprising Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, it said. -- PTI

Trump slaps 25% tariff on India from Aug 1
LIVE! India reclaims Buddha's sacred Piprahwa relics
Howdy Modi meant nothing: Oppn mocks on Trump's tariff
ISRO plans nine major launches, including US satellite
No third-party role in Pak ceasefire, reiterates govt
