Kerala court clears five including nuns in 'trafficking' case

The order pointed out that there were no claims of "threats", "fraud", "deception" or "practices similar to slavery or servitude". The survivors also stated that "no amount had been received" in exchange for their travel.





"There is absolutely no recital that the girls had been transported using any threats. There is no case of committing any abduction or playing fraud/deception or by abuse or power. The main allegation is that there has been some form of coercion and that of inducement. -- PTI

A court in Kerala has discharged five people -- two nuns and three from Jharkhand -- in a case alleging the trafficking of three underage girls for domestic work, ruling that there was no evidence of threats, coercion or exploitation. In the July 26 order, the Court of I Additional Sessions Judge of Thrissur, K Kamanees, said that "the prosecution is not at all successful in proving a prima facie case" under Section 370 of the Indian Penal Code, which covers human trafficking.