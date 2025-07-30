India reclaims Buddha's sacred Piprahwa relics

23:36





The relics were officially returned to India thanks to the collaborative efforts of the International Buddhist Confederation and the Government of India.





Union Minister of Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was instrumental in this process, described it as "a historic and profoundly emotional moment" for the country.





During the ceremony for their return, Shekhawat highlighted the deep spiritual and cultural significance of the relics to India, the birthplace of Buddhism.





"Culturally, today is a very important day for us. This archaeological wealth holds historical and spiritual significance for India. Today, the connected element of India's soul has returned," he said.





"When these were taken to England 127 years ago, no one would have imagined that even after independence, such heritage would ever return to India. But today is the sunrise of that good fortune."





The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), in partnership with the Ministry of Culture of the Government of India, proudly enabled the return of the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha to India after a span of 127 years.





The IBC highlighted the significant historical and spiritual importance of the relics, pointing out that the delicate gold, garnet, and crystal ornaments unearthed in 1898 from Piprahwa showcase the skilled artistry and profound devotional commitment of early Buddhist communities. -- ANI

India has reclaimed the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha after a 127-year absence.