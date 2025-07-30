Himachal floods: 343 roads blocked, 170 deaths

15:10

An additional 76 deaths have occurred in road accidents, many of which are believed to be a consequence of slippery roads, falling debris, and poor visibility due to persistent rain.





Districts such as Mandi (217 blocked roads), Chamba (53 roads), and Kullu (47 roads) are among the worst affected. The Mandi district also reported heavy damage to its power infrastructure, with 155 DTRs out of service, while 279 transformers were disrupted in Chamba alone. -- PTI

Relentless monsoon rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, severely impacting critical public infrastructure. As of 10:00 am on July 30, a total of 343 roads remain blocked, 551 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 186 water supply schemes are out of service across various districts, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). The cumulative death toll due to the ongoing monsoon fury has risen to 170, with 94 deaths directly linked to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses.