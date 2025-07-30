HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Himachal floods: 343 roads blocked, 170 deaths

Wed, 30 July 2025
Share:
15:10
Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut takes selfies
Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut takes selfies
Relentless monsoon rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, severely impacting critical public infrastructure. As of 10:00 am on July 30, a total of 343 roads remain blocked, 551 power distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and 186 water supply schemes are out of service across various districts, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). The cumulative death toll due to the ongoing monsoon fury has risen to 170, with 94 deaths directly linked to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses. 

An additional 76 deaths have occurred in road accidents, many of which are believed to be a consequence of slippery roads, falling debris, and poor visibility due to persistent rain. 

Districts such as Mandi (217 blocked roads), Chamba (53 roads), and Kullu (47 roads) are among the worst affected. The Mandi district also reported heavy damage to its power infrastructure, with 155 DTRs out of service, while 279 transformers were disrupted in Chamba alone. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EAM slams 'China gurus', 'they sleep in history class'
LIVE! EAM slams 'China gurus', 'they sleep in history class'

8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan
8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

Trump@6 Months: Resetting The Global Order
Trump@6 Months: Resetting The Global Order

In the short run, the Trump presidency has already ensured one thing: The assumptions of the past can no longer guide the strategies of the future, points out Manish Dabhade.

Ahead of HC hearing, Microsoft restores services to Nayara
Ahead of HC hearing, Microsoft restores services to Nayara

Microsoft Corp has restored all services -- including email access -- to Russian oil giant Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy, just before a scheduled hearing in the Delhi high court over the service suspension, sources said.

This Is India's Oldest Surviving Tiranga
This Is India's Oldest Surviving Tiranga

The first national flag in Independent India was hoisted at Fort St George in Madras, not at Delhi's Red Fort.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD