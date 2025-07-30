HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Heavy rains in MP: Army called in Shivpuri, 2,900 people rescued

Wed, 30 July 2025
Share:
16:22
Representational image
Representational image
Several people, including school children, were stranded in parts of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district due to a flood-like situation after heavy rains, prompting the authorities to call the Army for rescue and relief work, officials said on Wednesday. 

A flood-like situation has also arisen in Guna district, where a bridge on a culvert caved-in. People from several villages in Guna have been asked to move to safer places, they said. Due to heavy rains, Dindori, Vidisha, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Alirajpur, Rajgarh and Betul districts were also witnessing a similar situation and rapid relief and rescue operations were being carried out by the administration, as per the officials. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! They don't have courage to say Trump lying: Cong on Centre
LIVE! They don't have courage to say Trump lying: Cong on Centre

Stokes Ruled Out Of Oval Test!
Stokes Ruled Out Of Oval Test!

Ben Stokes was ruled out due to a shoulder muscle tear.

Infy Defies Layoff Trend: 20K Jobs In '25
Infy Defies Layoff Trend: 20K Jobs In '25

Infosys commits to hiring 20,000 graduates amid industry-wide layoffs and uncertainty.

No third-party role in Pak ceasefire, reiterates govt
No third-party role in Pak ceasefire, reiterates govt

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar clarified that there was no third-party intervention in the ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. He asserted that halting the operation was not linked to trade and refuted claims of...

8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan
8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD