Habitual delinquent: BJP MP on Rahul's 'distorted facts'

15:22

Indira Gandhi with Richard Nixon





In a letter to Birla, Dubey asked him to issue a "show cause" notice to Gandhi for his "questionable utterances", sources said, adding the BJP MP also sought the Speaker's permission to raise the issue in the House.





Rahul Gandhi had said during the discussion on Operation Sindoor on Tuesday that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has even 50 per cent of the courage that Indira Gandhi had shown during the war with Pakistan, then clearly he must say in Parliament that US President Donald Trump is lying in his claims that he mediated ceasefire between India and Pakistan.





He had said India Gandhi, his grandmother, had given complete operational freedom to the armed forces, while the Modi government had "tied their hands behind their back".





Hitting back, Dubey cited a letter, dated December 5, 1971, written by the then-prime minister to US President Richard Nixon, claiming that "she had literally begged before him to use his influence to stop the war with Pakistan."





The BJP MP also annexed the letter in his submission to the Speaker. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi has once again "unabashedly betrayed the public trust by twisting the well-documented historical facts", which has become his "habit" to glorify his family and declining party.





The Congress leader, Dubey said, suggested that Indira Gandhi gallantly fought the war despite diplomatic, political and various other strategic pressures from the United States, leading to the creation of Bangladesh. He did not stop here and "cunningly" related this with Operation Sindoor and delivered a sermon to the present government, the BJP member said.





"Rahul Gandhi has now become an avatar of rumour-mongering and recalcitrant behaviour," he charged, accusing him of speaking "incessant lies" and "distorting historical facts" not only on the floor of the House but also before various courts of law.





"It is a matter of serious concern for our House and also for our vibrant democracy that Rahul Gandhi has lowered the dignity of the coveted post of the Leader of Opposition by way of putting up distorted and inaccurate facts," he said. It is a straight case of violation of the Lok Sabha Speaker's directions," he added.





Dubey alleged that Rahul Gandhi has an "uncanny habit of making propaganda and false claims" even in Parliament. In the letter cited by Dubey, Indira Gandhi had written to Nixon, "I should stress to your Excellency that the people and the Government of India are determined that this wanton and unprovoked aggression should be decisively and finally repelled once and for all; the whole of India stands united in this resolve and expects that the international community well appreciate our predicament and acknowledge the righteousness of our cause."





She added, "In this hour of danger the Government and the people of India seek your understanding and urge you to persuade Pakistan to desist forthwith from the policy of wanton aggression and military adventurism which it has unfortunately embarked upon. May I request your Excellency to exercise your undoubted influence with the Government of Pakistan to stop their aggressive activities against India and to deal immediately with the genesis of the problem of East Bengal..." PTI









and





BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of using "distorted and inaccurate facts" in the Lok Sabha during his reference to Indira Gandhi's conduct of the 1971 war against Pakistan, and has urged Speaker Om Birla to reprimand the Leader of Opposition in the House for his "habitual delinquency".