Gunfight near LoC after infiltration bid by terrorists

Wed, 30 July 2025
09:05
A gunfight broke out when Army troops intercepted a group of terrorists trying to infiltrate into the Indian side from across the border in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. 

The alert troops saw the movement of infiltrating terrorists in general area of Maldivalan in Degwar sector late Tuesday night, leading to an encounter, the officials said. They said two terrorists fell down after being hit during the gunfight but it was not immediately clear whether they were dead or injured. The operation is on and further details are awaited. PTI

TOP STORIES

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

'Operation Sindoor is still ongoing. The Prime Minister himself said that blood and water cannot flow together, that talks and terrorism cannot go together. So how can we have a cricket match with a country that indulges in terrorism?'

The highlight of Tuesday's debate on Operation Sindoor was the speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the rebuttal by Congress's Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi coming a close second.

A Mumbai couple survived a serious car accident thanks to a traffic policeman who had reminded them to wear seatbelts just minutes before. The officer's vigilance earned him praise from the couple and the Mumbai police commissioner.

