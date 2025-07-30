HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goa-Gatwick Air India flight to resume by September-end

Wed, 30 July 2025
09:23
The Air India flight between Goa and Gatwick in London, stopped following the horrific June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash, will resume by the end of September, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte has said in the state assembly.

Improved connectivity to Goa from various locations is a "game changer" for the tourism sector, Khaunte said in the House on Tuesday during demands for grants for his department in the ongoing monsoon session of the assembly. 

The Air India flights from Goa's Manohar International Airport to Gatwick were suspended following the crash of the AI plane heading from Ahmedabad to London last month, which claimed the lives of 260 persons, including 241 on board. -- PTI

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

'Operation Sindoor is still ongoing. The Prime Minister himself said that blood and water cannot flow together, that talks and terrorism cannot go together. So how can we have a cricket match with a country that indulges in terrorism?'

The highlight of Tuesday's debate on Operation Sindoor was the speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the rebuttal by Congress's Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi coming a close second.

A Mumbai couple survived a serious car accident thanks to a traffic policeman who had reminded them to wear seatbelts just minutes before. The officer's vigilance earned him praise from the couple and the Mumbai police commissioner.

