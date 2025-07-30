Girl on way to school abducted in Ranchi

10:29

Representational image





"A minor schoolgirl was allegedly kidnapped from Chutia police station area this morning. We are verifying it and have also initiated further action," Ranchi City DSP Kumar V Raman told PTI. According to locals, the girl was on her way to school in a battery-operated rickshaw. Some youths in a car intercepted the e-rickshaw and forced her into their car and fled, they said. PTI

A girl was allegedly kidnapped while she was on her way to school in an e-rickshaw on Wednesday morning in Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, police said. The incident happened in Chutia area. The police have begun an investigation of the incident.