HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Girl on way to school abducted in Ranchi

Wed, 30 July 2025
Share:
10:29
Representational image
Representational image
A girl was allegedly kidnapped while she was on her way to school in an e-rickshaw on Wednesday morning in Jharkhand's capital, Ranchi, police said. The incident happened in Chutia area. The police have begun an investigation of the incident. 

"A minor schoolgirl was allegedly kidnapped from Chutia police station area this morning. We are verifying it and have also initiated further action," Ranchi City DSP Kumar V Raman told PTI. According to locals, the girl was on her way to school in a battery-operated rickshaw. Some youths in a car intercepted the e-rickshaw and forced her into their car and fled, they said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maulana who made derogatory comments on Dimple slapped
LIVE! Maulana who made derogatory comments on Dimple slapped

Tsunami hits Russia, Japan after massive 8.8 earthquake
Tsunami hits Russia, Japan after massive 8.8 earthquake

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

'My Conscience Does Not Permit Me To Watch This Match'
'My Conscience Does Not Permit Me To Watch This Match'

'Operation Sindoor is still ongoing. The Prime Minister himself said that blood and water cannot flow together, that talks and terrorism cannot go together. So how can we have a cricket match with a country that indulges in terrorism?'

SEE: Modi-Shah versus Gandhi siblings in LS debate
SEE: Modi-Shah versus Gandhi siblings in LS debate

The highlight of Tuesday's debate on Operation Sindoor was the speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the rebuttal by Congress's Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi coming a close second.

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Oval Test?
Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of Oval Test?

India's spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the fifth and final Test against England, at The Oval starting on Thursday, due to workload management concerns.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD