      
Four missing after fishing boat capsizes off Karnataka's Bhatkal coast

Wed, 30 July 2025
21:40
File image
Four fishermen are missing after a fishing boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off the Bhatkal coast in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday, coastal security police said. 

The vessel, carrying six crew members, overturned under rough sea conditions while at sea. 

Coastal security police said two fishermen were rescued by nearby boats and shifted to the Bhatkal Government Hospital for treatment. 

Search and rescue operations are underway, led by the coastal security police, the fisheries department, and the Indian Coast Guard. 

While the cause of the accident is yet to be confirmed, rough monsoon conditions are suspected to have contributed. 

The district administration has alerted all marine units in the region and urged fishermen to exercise caution due to unfavourable weather. -- PTI

Trump slaps 25% tariff on India from Aug 1

US President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent plus tariff on India from Aug 1.Trump, describing India as a "friend", said the US has done relatively "little business" with the country because of its high tariffs.

LIVE! Govt studying implications of Trump's tariff hike

2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Ladakh boulder accident

Two army personnel, including a Lt Colonel, died and three officers were injured when a boulder fell on an army vehicle in eastern Ladakh.

8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

No trafficking proof: Kerala court clears 2 nuns, 3 others

A court in Kerala has discharged five people in a case alleging the trafficking of three underage girls for domestic work, ruling that there was no evidence of threats, coercion or exploitation.

