Families of Bengali migrants deported to Bangladesh face uncertainty

16:13





More than the rickety body that shrank further during the cough bouts from his debilitating asthma, Bhodu's overt signs of resignation to fate seemed expedited by his total ignorance of the current whereabouts of his daughter, Sonali, and five-year-old grandson Sabir, who along with his son-in law, Danesh, were picked up by Delhi Police from the Bengali Basti in Sector 26, Rohini, last month and pushed to Bangladesh.





They were deported following orders from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi police had said. The family, Bhodu said, lived in Delhi for nearly 25 years, where Danesh worked as a ragpicker and waste collector. They were targeted, among hundreds of other basti dwellers, because they spoke Bangla and were most vulnerable to being branded as 'Bangladeshis', he alleged. "I was born in this village," Bhodu claimed, "and so was my daughter. My grandson was born in Delhi".





Sonali's brother, Suraj Sheikh, alleged that they paid a lawyer Rs 30,000 after he promised to get his sister and her family released, only to learn later that they had been sent to Bangladesh.





"We came home for the Qurbani Eid festival, but now we are too frightened to go back," Suraj's wife, Seema, chipped in. To support his claim that his sister is now in some unknown location in Bangladesh, Suraj played a Facebook video, the authenticity of which PTI could not independently verify, where Sonali and her family, along with three others, and plead with folded hands for help. About a kilometre away in Fakirpara in Paikar, a fledgling rural hamlet that comes alive every Tuesday on account of a cattle trading market that sits there, 30-year-old Amir Khan had a similar story to share.





Amir alleged that his sister, Sweety Bibi and her two sons, Qurban Sheikh (16) and Imam Dewan (6), were detained by Delhi Police from the same neighbourhood as Sonali and then deported to Bangladesh on June 27. "My sister worked as a domestic help in that area. She was living in Delhi since she was 12 and wasn't at home when police raided, so they took her elder son instead. When she reached the police station looking for Qurban, they arrested her as well. She furnished Aadhaar cards as proof of their permanent address in Birbhum, which the police dismissed," Amir said.





"She had Qurban's birth certificate at home but she couldn't produce it since a devastating fire at the shanty barely days before the raids began had destroyed documents. We, however, have Imam's document here," Amir said, holding up the state health department certificate, which states that Imam was born at the Murarai rural hospital on January 1, 2020. -- PTI

Sixty-something Bhodu Sheikh sat on the porch of his ramshackle hut in Dorjee Para, a settlement tucked away in one corner of Paikar village in the Muslim-majority Murarai assembly constituency of West Bengal's Birbhum district, with a blank look in his eyes.