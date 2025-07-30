EAM slams 'China gurus', 'they sleep in history class'

14:09





"They also took private tuitions at their homes from the Chinese Ambassador. 'China Gurus' say that Pakistan and China have close ties... We are aware of it and are tackling it. However, saying that these ties developed overnight, this means they were sleeping during the history class."

On the issue of China raised by the Opposition in the Parliament, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "There are 'China Gurus'. One of them is the member sitting in front of me (Jairam Ramesh), whose affection for China is so great, 'unhone ek sandhi bana li thi India aur China ki, Chindia'. I may lack knowledge about China because I did not learn about China through the Olympics. Some people gained their knowledge of China during their visit to the Olympics. Let's not discuss who they met or what they signed.