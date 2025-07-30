HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EAM slams 'China gurus', 'they sleep in history class'

Wed, 30 July 2025
14:09
On the issue of China raised by the Opposition in the Parliament, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "There are 'China Gurus'. One of them is the member sitting in front of me (Jairam Ramesh), whose affection for China is so great, 'unhone ek sandhi bana li thi India aur China ki, Chindia'. I may lack knowledge about China because I did not learn about China through the Olympics. Some people gained their knowledge of China during their visit to the Olympics. Let's not discuss who they met or what they signed.

"They also took private tuitions at their homes from the Chinese Ambassador. 'China Gurus' say that Pakistan and China have close ties... We are aware of it and are tackling it. However, saying that these ties developed overnight, this means they were sleeping during the history class."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No leader anywhere told India to stop: EAM on Sindoor

8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

Trump@6 Months: Resetting The Global Order

In the short run, the Trump presidency has already ensured one thing: The assumptions of the past can no longer guide the strategies of the future, points out Manish Dabhade.

Ahead of HC hearing, Microsoft restores services to Nayara

Microsoft Corp has restored all services -- including email access -- to Russian oil giant Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy, just before a scheduled hearing in the Delhi high court over the service suspension, sources said.

Malegaon blast case verdict likely on Thursday

A special NIA court is likely to deliver its verdict in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, which killed six persons and injured over 100. Seven accused, including Pragya Thakur and Prasad Purohit, face charges under UAPA and IPC.

