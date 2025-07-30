HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Colonel assault case: Action recommended against 4 cops

Wed, 30 July 2025
Share:
20:15
File image
File image
A departmental inquiry into the alleged assault on an Army colonel by Punjab police personnel over a car parking issue has recommended action, including deduction in service and no promotion for three years, against four inspectors and two others, sources said on Wednesday. 

The department inquiry was conducted by the Patiala Superintendent of Police into the incident that took place on the intervening night of March 13 and 14, when Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son were having food at a roadside dhaba in Patiala. 

Colonel Bath had accused 12 Punjab police personnel of assaulting him and his son over a parking dispute and sought a transfer of the probe to an independent agency, preferably the CBI. 

He alleged that the assailants -- four inspector-rank officers of the Punjab police and their armed subordinates -- attacked him and his son without provocation, snatched his ID card and mobile phone, and threatened him with a "fake encounter", all in public view and under CCTV camera coverage. 

Following outrage over the incident, the Punjab Police suspended the 12 police personnel and also initiated a departmental inquiry. 

Following the inquiry, it has been recommended that three years of service of six police personnel will be deducted, besides they will get no increment for three years, the sources said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Trump slaps 25% tariff on India from Aug 1
Trump slaps 25% tariff on India from Aug 1

US President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent plus tariff on India from Aug 1.Trump, describing India as a "friend", said the US has done relatively "little business" with the country because of its high tariffs.

Nisar satellite launched, puts India-US space ties in orbit
Nisar satellite launched, puts India-US space ties in orbit

India and the US on Wednesday marked their maiden space collaboration with the successful flight of a GSLV rocket that placed an earth observation satellite, jointly developed by the two space agencies, in a precise orbit.

LIVE! Colonel assault case: Action recommended against 4 cops
LIVE! Colonel assault case: Action recommended against 4 cops

Sabotage caused Bagmati Express train accident, finds probe
Sabotage caused Bagmati Express train accident, finds probe

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has determined that the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express accident was caused by sabotage, prompting increased security measures and investigations.

Infy Defies Layoff Trend: 20K Jobs In '25
Infy Defies Layoff Trend: 20K Jobs In '25

Infosys commits to hiring 20,000 graduates amid industry-wide layoffs and uncertainty.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD