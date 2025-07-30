Colonel assault case: Action recommended against 4 cops

20:15

File image





The department inquiry was conducted by the Patiala Superintendent of Police into the incident that took place on the intervening night of March 13 and 14, when Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath and his son were having food at a roadside dhaba in Patiala.





Colonel Bath had accused 12 Punjab police personnel of assaulting him and his son over a parking dispute and sought a transfer of the probe to an independent agency, preferably the CBI.





He alleged that the assailants -- four inspector-rank officers of the Punjab police and their armed subordinates -- attacked him and his son without provocation, snatched his ID card and mobile phone, and threatened him with a "fake encounter", all in public view and under CCTV camera coverage.





Following outrage over the incident, the Punjab Police suspended the 12 police personnel and also initiated a departmental inquiry.





Following the inquiry, it has been recommended that three years of service of six police personnel will be deducted, besides they will get no increment for three years, the sources said. -- PTI

A departmental inquiry into the alleged assault on an Army colonel by Punjab police personnel over a car parking issue has recommended action, including deduction in service and no promotion for three years, against four inspectors and two others, sources said on Wednesday.