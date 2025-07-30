COAS Gen Dwivedi visits Manipur to review security

17:09





The visit underlined the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to stability and development in the region. During his visit, the COAS was briefed on ground conditions and ongoing initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and security. He reviewed the operational preparedness of troops and lauded their high standards of professionalism, resilience and dedication under challenging circumstances.





General Dwivedi also called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed matters pertaining to security and development. The meeting highlighted the collaborative efforts between the civil administration and armed forces in fostering peace and progress in the region. -- ANI

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), undertook a day-long visit to Manipur to review the prevailing security situation and operational readiness of Assam Rifles and Army formations deployed in the state on Wednesday.