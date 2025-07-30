HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

COAS Gen Dwivedi visits Manipur to review security

Wed, 30 July 2025
Share:
17:09
image
General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), undertook a day-long visit to Manipur to review the prevailing security situation and operational readiness of Assam Rifles and Army formations deployed in the state on Wednesday. 

The visit underlined the Indian Army's steadfast commitment to stability and development in the region. During his visit, the COAS was briefed on ground conditions and ongoing initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and security. He reviewed the operational preparedness of troops and lauded their high standards of professionalism, resilience and dedication under challenging circumstances. 

General Dwivedi also called on the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed matters pertaining to security and development. The meeting highlighted the collaborative efforts between the civil administration and armed forces in fostering peace and progress in the region. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! COAS Gen Dwivedi visits Manipur to review security
LIVE! COAS Gen Dwivedi visits Manipur to review security

Stokes Ruled Out Of Oval Test!
Stokes Ruled Out Of Oval Test!

Ben Stokes was ruled out due to a shoulder muscle tear.

Infy Defies Layoff Trend: 20K Jobs In '25
Infy Defies Layoff Trend: 20K Jobs In '25

Infosys commits to hiring 20,000 graduates amid industry-wide layoffs and uncertainty.

Army deployed as heavy rains cause flood-like situation in MP
Army deployed as heavy rains cause flood-like situation in MP

Heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and Guna districts have led to a flood-like situation, stranding people including school children. The Army has been called in for rescue and relief operations. Other districts are also affected,...

Why is PM not denying Trump's claims? Rahul doubles down
Why is PM not denying Trump's claims? Rahul doubles down

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being unable to deny US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan due to a 'weak wicket' and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD