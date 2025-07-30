HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Brinda Karat meets nuns jailed in Chhattisgarh

Wed, 30 July 2025
Share:
12:27
image
Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat on Wednesday claimed the arrest of two Catholic nuns for alleged human trafficking and forced religious conversion in Chhattisgarh was "unconstitutional and illegal", and demanded their immediate release. 

Karat, who met the two nuns hailing from Kerala at the Durg Central Jail in Chhattisgarh, alleged they were jailed as part of a narrow agenda of the BJP and the Chhattigsarh government. "This is a targeted attack on Christians in the country," she claimed while talking to reporters outside the jail after she along with a delegation of Left parties and a Congress leader met the nuns lodged there. 

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis along with Sukaman Mandavi were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the state's tribal-dominated Narayanpur district and trafficking them. "We are deeply disturbed by whatever we heard and saw. Based on a fabricated case, the two nuns have been arrested," Karat said. 

The two nuns who have been working for years among the poor were sent to jail as part of a "narrow agenda of the BJP and the Chhattisgarh government," she claimed. 

"They (nuns) are ailing and suffering from fever and arthritis, despite that they were made to sleep on the floor...what is happening in the country. This (action) is lawlessness, unconstitutional and illegal. This is a targeted attack on Christians in the country. Even basic human values are being trampled," she charged. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump: Epstein stole young female workers from my resort
LIVE! Trump: Epstein stole young female workers from my resort

8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan
8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

Infiltration bid foiled in Poonch, 2 terrorists killed
Infiltration bid foiled in Poonch, 2 terrorists killed

Two suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed when army troops scuttled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

'My Conscience Does Not Permit Me To Watch This Match'
'My Conscience Does Not Permit Me To Watch This Match'

'Operation Sindoor is still ongoing. The Prime Minister himself said that blood and water cannot flow together, that talks and terrorism cannot go together. So how can we have a cricket match with a country that indulges in terrorism?'

IAS officer does sit-ups after admitting to 'mistake'
IAS officer does sit-ups after admitting to 'mistake'

IAS officer Rinku Singh Rahi, on his first day as SDM, did sit-ups in front of advocates after admitting to uncleanliness at the tehsil office. He had earlier made others do sit-ups for public urination.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD