Brinda Karat meets nuns jailed in Chhattisgarh

Karat, who met the two nuns hailing from Kerala at the Durg Central Jail in Chhattisgarh, alleged they were jailed as part of a narrow agenda of the BJP and the Chhattigsarh government. "This is a targeted attack on Christians in the country," she claimed while talking to reporters outside the jail after she along with a delegation of Left parties and a Congress leader met the nuns lodged there.





Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis along with Sukaman Mandavi were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the state's tribal-dominated Narayanpur district and trafficking them. "We are deeply disturbed by whatever we heard and saw. Based on a fabricated case, the two nuns have been arrested," Karat said.





The two nuns who have been working for years among the poor were sent to jail as part of a "narrow agenda of the BJP and the Chhattisgarh government," she claimed.





"They (nuns) are ailing and suffering from fever and arthritis, despite that they were made to sleep on the floor...what is happening in the country. This (action) is lawlessness, unconstitutional and illegal. This is a targeted attack on Christians in the country. Even basic human values are being trampled," she charged. -- PTI

