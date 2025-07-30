All questions answered, befitting reply: BJP cheers PM

12:57





PM Modi on Tuesday had affirmed that no world leader has asked India to stop the Operation Sindoor, against Pakistan, amid US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jagdambika Pal told ANI outside Parliament, "The Prime Minister, while participating in the discussion on Operation Sindoor yesterday, not only sent a message to the entire world but especially to Pakistan. All questions were answered. He clearly stated that no one in the world called for a ceasefire."





Similarly, Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Kangana Ranaut also hailed the PM's address for giving a "befitting reply" to anyone who was misleading people on Operation Sindoor.





"He gave a befitting reply to all those who were trying to mislead people. They gave an open challenge to PM Modi to say that there was no intervention of any other country, and PM Modi said it in the House that no world leader has intervened between India and Pakistan for the ceasefire," Ranaut told reporters.





PM Modi said it was the Pakistani side that urged India to stop Operation Sindoor pleading that they cannot suffer any longer. He said, during the talk with the Vice President of America, India made its stand clear that if Pakistan attacks, India will respond by launching a big attack. Responding to the special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said, India destroyed the terror camps situated deep inside Pakistan during the Operation. He said, India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces took revenge for 22nd terror attack in just 22 minutes.





He stressed that India showed to the world that it will not bow down to the nuclear blackmail of Pakistan. He said, India has made it clear through Operation Sindoor that if there is a terrorist attack on India, it will respond in its own way.





He emphasised that India will not see terrorist-supporting governments and terror masterminds as two separate entities. The Prime Minister accused the Congress for not supporting the country on Operation Sindoor. He said, India got the support of all the countries during Operation Sindoor but did not support the valour of the Armed Forces.





The Prime Minister said, the Congress party has never had a clear vision for the country's national security and weak governance under Congress-led governments resulted in the loss of many civilian lives in terrorist attacks. Meanwhile, Opposition leaders hit back by saying that US President Donald Trump is again attacking India's interests by claiming to broker a ceasefire deal between India and Pakistan. -- ANI

