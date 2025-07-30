All 3 Pahalgam terrorists shot in the head: Shah in RS

22:16





Replying to the debate on Operation Sindoor in the House, Shah said during investigations the identity of the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Tayiba's hand in Pahalgam attack as all three belonged to this terror outfit.





He stated that such barbaric crime never happened where religion was asked before killing people in front of women and children.





Earlier, when Shah began to speak, Opposition parties protested and demanded that the Prime Minister speak, but when the Chair refused to entertain their demand, they staged a walkout.





Continuing his speech, Shah said Congress leader P Chidambaram had demanded his resignation and proof that the terrorists were from Pakistan.





Shah stated that Chidambaram even challenged the justification of Operation Sindoor.





Priority of Congress is not national security, but politics; it indulges in politics of vote bank, appeasement, the home minister said. -- PTI

Families of Pahalgam attack victims and many other people wanted the three terrorists to be shot in their heads and they met the same fate in Operation Mahadev, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.