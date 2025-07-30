HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All 3 Pahalgam terrorists shot in the head: Shah in RS

Wed, 30 July 2025
22:16
Families of Pahalgam attack victims and many other people wanted the three terrorists to be shot in their heads and they met the same fate in Operation Mahadev, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. 

Replying to the debate on Operation Sindoor in the House, Shah said during investigations the identity of the three terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Tayiba's hand in Pahalgam attack as all three belonged to this terror outfit. 

He stated that such barbaric crime never happened where religion was asked before killing people in front of women and children. 

Earlier, when Shah began to speak, Opposition parties protested and demanded that the Prime Minister speak, but when the Chair refused to entertain their demand, they staged a walkout. 

Continuing his speech, Shah said Congress leader P Chidambaram had demanded his resignation and proof that the terrorists were from Pakistan. 

Shah stated that Chidambaram even challenged the justification of Operation Sindoor. 

Priority of Congress is not national security, but politics; it indulges in politics of vote bank, appeasement, the home minister said. -- PTI 

Trump slaps 25% tariff on India from Aug 1

US President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent plus tariff on India from Aug 1.Trump, describing India as a "friend", said the US has done relatively "little business" with the country because of its high tariffs.

LIVE! All 3 Pahalgam terrorists were shot in the head: Amit Shah

2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Ladakh boulder accident
2 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Ladakh boulder accident

Two army personnel, including a Lt Colonel, died and three officers were injured when a boulder fell on an army vehicle in eastern Ladakh.

8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan
8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

No trafficking proof: Kerala court clears 2 nuns, 3 others
No trafficking proof: Kerala court clears 2 nuns, 3 others

A court in Kerala has discharged five people in a case alleging the trafficking of three underage girls for domestic work, ruling that there was no evidence of threats, coercion or exploitation.

