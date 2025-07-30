Air India has a Kiwi CEO, Air NZ has Indian CEO

14:26

Campbell Wilson





Interestingly, Air India, India's national carrier, has a Kiwi, Campbell Wilson, who started a low-cost carrier in Singapore, as its CEO since 2022 to lead a turnaround at the long-struggling flagship carrier.

Air New Zealand has named its new CEO, after promoting chief digital officer Nikhil Ravishankar to helm the carrier. Ravishankar will take over as CEO on 20 October, after outgoing chief Greg Foran steps down. Ravishankar has been with the Star Alliance operator for close to five years, and was formerly the chief digital officer at New Zealand energy firm Vector, as well as the managing director of Accenture's New Zealand unit.