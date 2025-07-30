HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Air India has a Kiwi CEO, Air NZ has Indian CEO

Wed, 30 July 2025
Share:
14:26
Campbell Wilson
Campbell Wilson
Air New Zealand has named its new CEO, after promoting chief digital officer Nikhil Ravishankar to helm the carrier. Ravishankar will take over as CEO on 20 October, after outgoing chief Greg Foran steps down. Ravishankar has been with the Star Alliance operator for close to five years, and was formerly the chief digital officer at New Zealand energy firm Vector, as well as the managing director of Accenture's New Zealand unit. 

Interestingly, Air India, India's national carrier, has a Kiwi, Campbell Wilson, who started a low-cost carrier in Singapore, as its CEO since 2022 to lead a turnaround at the long-struggling flagship carrier. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EAM slams 'China gurus', 'they sleep in history class'
LIVE! EAM slams 'China gurus', 'they sleep in history class'

8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan
8.8 earthquake triggers tsunami waves off Russia, Japan

An 8.8-magnitude undersea earthquake struck early Wednesday off the coast of Russia's Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, triggering tsunami waves in parts of Russia and Japan, and prompting alerts across the Pacific region.

Trump@6 Months: Resetting The Global Order
Trump@6 Months: Resetting The Global Order

In the short run, the Trump presidency has already ensured one thing: The assumptions of the past can no longer guide the strategies of the future, points out Manish Dabhade.

Ahead of HC hearing, Microsoft restores services to Nayara
Ahead of HC hearing, Microsoft restores services to Nayara

Microsoft Corp has restored all services -- including email access -- to Russian oil giant Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy, just before a scheduled hearing in the Delhi high court over the service suspension, sources said.

This Is India's Oldest Surviving Tiranga
This Is India's Oldest Surviving Tiranga

The first national flag in Independent India was hoisted at Fort St George in Madras, not at Delhi's Red Fort.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD