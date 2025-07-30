HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
7 years after Bulandshahr violence, 38 convicted

Wed, 30 July 2025
A court in Bulandshahr on Wednesday convicted 38 people, five of them for murder, in the 2018 Syana violence case in which two persons, including a police inspector, were killed. 

On December 3, 2018, a violence broke out over alleged cow slaughter in the Syana area of Bulandshahr district. 

During the unrest, SHO Subodh Kumar Singh and 20-year-old Sumit sustained fatal gunshot wounds. 

On Wednesday, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ)-12 Gopal Ji found five of the accused guilty under the erstwhile IPC Section 302 (murder), while the remaining 33 were convicted under other charges. 

The court has scheduled the sentencing for August 1, a lawyer said. 

Special Public Prosecutor Yashpal Singh Raghav said the charges were proven against 38 individuals out of the 44 named in the chargesheet. 

One of the accused is being tried in a juvenile court as he was a minor at the time of the incident. 

During the course of the trial, five accused died. 

Senior superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar Singh stated that on December 3, 2018, a tragic incident occurred in Chingrawathi village under Syana police station limits. 

A mob incited the general public and spread rumours, leading to a blockade. 

When police reached the spot and tried to inform them of the actual situation and persuade them to disperse, the mob pelted stones, damaged public property, and set vehicles ablaze, the SSP said. During the violence, Syana's station house officer Subodh Kumar Singh was killed. -- PTI

