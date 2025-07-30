HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 soldiers killed as boulder falls on vehicle in Ladakh

Wed, 30 July 2025
18:57
Two army personnel, including a Lt Colonel, died and three officers were injured when a boulder fell on an army vehicle, part of a convoy, in a remote area in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday, officials said. 

They said the accident occurred at Charbagh near Durbuk in Galwan, some 200 km from Leh, at around 11.30 am. 

The Army identified the deceased as Lt Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh (14 Sindh Horse). 

Maj Mayank Shubham (14 Sindh Horse), Maj Amit Dixit and Capt Gaurav (60 Armd) have sustained injuries, it said. 

"Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, ArmyCdrNC and all ranks of Northern Command pay homage to the Bravehearts Lieutenant Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljit Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. 

"Northern Command stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the Northern Command said in a post on X.   

In an earlier post, the Fire and Fury Corps said that "a boulder from a cliff fell on one of the vehicles of a military convoy in Ladakh, around 1130h on 30 July 2025. Recovery action is in progress." 

The officials said that the five personnel sustained critical injuries in the accident involving an SUV of the Army. -- PTI

