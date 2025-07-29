HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman kills brother in K'taka after he tests HIV positive

Tue, 29 July 2025
A 23-year-old man was strangled to death allegedly by his sister and brother-in-law to "protect family's honour" after she discovered that he was HIV positive, police said on Monday. 

The victim, who hailed from a village in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga district, met with an accident recently. 

He was taken to a hospital and during a blood test, the doctors discovered that he was HIV positive, they said. 

The woman has been arrested, police said, adding efforts are being taken to nab her husband, who is still at large. 

During interrogation, the woman told police that on July 25, she strangled her brother to death using her veil with the help of her husband after she learnt that he was HIV positive, a senior police officer said. 

She feared that if someone got to know that her brother was HIV positive, her family would be shamed and may be boycotted by relatives and villagers. 

It also worried her that the infection could potentially infect their parents as well, who already suffered from BP and sugar-related health issues, he said. 

The woman further claimed that her brother was also under heavy debt, he added. 

According to police, when the victim was being treated at a private hospital in Davangere for accident related complications and during routine blood tests before the surgery, the doctors discovered that he was HIV positive and informed his sister. 

The hospital authorities then advised them to get him treated at another hospital. -- PTI

