HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Why was there no security at Baisaran, asks Priyanka

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
15:34
image
Participating in a special discussion in the Lok Sabha on "India's strong, successful and decisive Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam", the Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Home Minister Amit Shah talked about Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, even her mother's tears but did not answer "why the war was halted at a time when the enemy had nowhere to go". 

"Leadership is not just about taking credit but responsibility also needs to be taken... First time in the history of our country, this happened that the war was stopped abruptly and the announcement of the decision was done by the US President. This is reflective of the irresponsibility of our prime minister," Priyanka Gandhi said. 

"Leadership is not just about taking credit but responsibility also needs to be taken... First time this happened that the war was stopped abruptly and the announcement of the decision was done by the US President. This shows irresponsibility of our prime minister...our diplomacy has been unsuccessful," she said. 

She asked whether it is not responsibility of the PM, the Home Minister, the Defence Minister, and the National Security Advisor to ensure people's security. 

"Did the government not know thousands of tourists go to Baisaran Valley... why there was no security there? Why they were left at God's mercy," she said. Was no government agency in the know that such a dastardly terror attack is going to happen and a plot is being hatched in Pakistan, she asked. "It is a big failure of our government and intelligence agencies. Who will take responsibility of this? Has anyone resigned? They keep talking about past but who will answer about what is happening in present," she said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Chocolates, voter IDs proof slain terrorists from Pakistan'
LIVE! 'Chocolates, voter IDs proof slain terrorists from Pakistan'

Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka
Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka

Priyanka asked whether it is not responsibility of the PM, the Home Minister, the Defence Minister, and the National Security Advisor to ensure people's security.

'All 3 Pahalgam attackers killed': HM gives Op Mahadev details
'All 3 Pahalgam attackers killed': HM gives Op Mahadev details

To be sure about the identity of the terrorists, those detained by security forces for helping the terrorists were brought in and confirmed that the three were involved in the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Shah told the House.

Beware Pak, China! India test fires missile 'Pralay'
Beware Pak, China! India test fires missile 'Pralay'

India successfully test-fired the newly-developed tactical missile Pralay, capable of carrying conventional warheads, from APJ Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha. The missile, developed by DRDO, has a range of 150 to 500 km and a...

'This Year, Taxpayers Should Be Very Careful'
'This Year, Taxpayers Should Be Very Careful'

'With new technology and stricter checks, cheating on taxes is just not worth it anymore.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD