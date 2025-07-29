WHO warns of cross-border spread as polio remains endemic in Pakistan, Afghanistan

16:24





In a statement released on July 28, the WHO confirmed that eight of the nine new polio cases were detected in Pakistan and one in Afghanistan, marking a concerning development in the region's fight to eradicate the disease, according to Khaama Press.





The health agency identified Afghanistan's southern provinces, along with Pakistan's Quetta, Karachi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as major hotspots for transmission. "The return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan is increasing the risk of cross-border spread of the virus," the WHO noted, as per Khaama Press. -- ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised alarm over a spike in polio cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan, confirming nine new infections this year and warning of increased cross-border transmission risks due to refugee movements and limited access to vulnerable populations, Khaama Press reported.