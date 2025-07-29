HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

WHO warns of cross-border spread as polio remains endemic in Pakistan, Afghanistan

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
16:24
image
The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised alarm over a spike in polio cases in Afghanistan and Pakistan, confirming nine new infections this year and warning of increased cross-border transmission risks due to refugee movements and limited access to vulnerable populations, Khaama Press reported. 

In a statement released on July 28, the WHO confirmed that eight of the nine new polio cases were detected in Pakistan and one in Afghanistan, marking a concerning development in the region's fight to eradicate the disease, according to Khaama Press. 

The health agency identified Afghanistan's southern provinces, along with Pakistan's Quetta, Karachi, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as major hotspots for transmission. "The return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan is increasing the risk of cross-border spread of the virus," the WHO noted, as per Khaama Press. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fix responsibility for Pahalgam intel failure: Akhilesh
LIVE! Fix responsibility for Pahalgam intel failure: Akhilesh

'Pak voter IDs, guns, chocolates': Shah rebuts Chidambaram
'Pak voter IDs, guns, chocolates': Shah rebuts Chidambaram

The empty cartridges found at Pahalgam and those after test firing by the recovered guns were matched by the forensic lab, Shah said. The ballistic report is with him, he added.

Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS
Nehru didn't take back PoK, abandoned Assam: Shah in LS

"In 1948, Indian armed forces were in a decisive position to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir but then PM Jawaharlal Nehru declared unilateral ceasefire," Amit Shah said.In 1971, Shah said, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered and...

Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka
Shah talked about Nehru, Indira, but didn't...: Priyanka

Priyanka asked whether it is not responsibility of the PM, the Home Minister, the Defence Minister, and the National Security Advisor to ensure people's security.

BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh
BJP vs BJP over Kerala nuns' arrest in Chhattisgarh

The Kerala BJP has contradicted the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's justification of the arrest of two Keralite Catholic nuns, stating they were not involved in human trafficking or forced conversion attempts and promising to help them.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD