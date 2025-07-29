HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
US team to visit India on Aug 25 for trade pact talks

Tue, 29 July 2025
20:25
The US team will visit India on August 25 for the next round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement between the two countries, an official said on Tuesday. 

Though the team is coming at the end of next month, both sides remain engaged to iron out differences for an interim trade deal before August 1, which marks the end of the suspension period of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on dozens of countries, including India (26 percent). 

"The US team is visiting for the sixth round of talks," the official said. 

The prospects for an interim deal may look dim as US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has said that more negotiations will be needed with India on a trade pact. 

However, officials are not ruling out the possibility of a last-minute breakthrough. 

"We continue to speak with our Indian counterparts, we've always had very constructive discussions with them," Greer told CNBC on Monday. 

Indian exporters may face an additional duty of 16 percent - on top of the existing 10 percent, if the August 1 deadline is not extended further or an interim deal is not reached between the two countries. 

India and the US teams concluded the fifth round of talks for the agreement last week in Washington. 

India's chief negotiator and special secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal and Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch held the deliberations. 

These deliberations are important as both sides are looking at finalising an interim trade deal before August 1. -- PTI

