Union Bank Puts 10 Future Brands On The Block

10:28





The auction of secured assets of Kishore Biyani's Future group is slated for mid-August.





The dues include secured debt estimated at over Rs 181 crore plus interest, costs etc, according to the notice for auction placed by public sector bank.The auction was being conducted under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI) to enable banks and financial institutions recover non-performing assets (NPAs).Senior bank executive said the bank has exclusive first charge of brands.





Lender wants to explore the value of these brands, which is an intangible asset. It became NPA in early 2022 and the lender has made provisions against exposure in line with regulatory norms.





Besides the Union Bank of India, two other public sector lenders, Punjab National Bank and IFCI, had also extended credit facilities to troubled Future Group entity, according to rating agency Acuite data.





In June 2024, Acuite had downgraded Future Brands Ltd long-term rating from B+ to D.





-- Abhijit Lele, Business Standard

The Union Bank of India has put on sale 10 brands of Future Brands Ltd -- including Bare, Haute N Spicy and Studio NYX -- to recover its dues, with a reserve price of Rs 230 crore.