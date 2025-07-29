HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Union Bank Puts 10 Future Brands On The Block

Tue, 29 July 2025
Share:
10:28
image
The Union Bank of India has put on sale 10 brands of Future Brands Ltd  -- including Bare, Haute N Spicy and Studio NYX -- to recover its dues, with a reserve price of Rs 230 crore.

The auction of secured assets of Kishore Biyani's Future group is slated for mid-August.

The dues include secured debt estimated at over Rs 181 crore plus interest, costs etc, according to the notice for auction placed by public sector bank.The auction was being conducted under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI) to enable banks and financial institutions recover non-performing assets (NPAs).Senior bank executive said the bank has exclusive first charge of brands.

Lender wants to explore the value of these brands, which is an intangible asset. It became NPA in early 2022 and the lender has made provisions against exposure in line with regulatory norms.

Besides the Union Bank of India, two other public sector lenders, Punjab National Bank and IFCI, had also extended credit facilities to troubled Future Group entity, according to rating agency Acuite data.

In June 2024, Acuite had downgraded Future Brands Ltd long-term rating from B+ to D.

-- Abhijit Lele, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manish Tewari invokes Manoj Kumar on being benched
LIVE! Manish Tewari invokes Manoj Kumar on being benched

Height of...: Sonia slams Modi's 'shameful silence' on Gaza
Height of...: Sonia slams Modi's 'shameful silence' on Gaza

Gandhi urged the prime minister to speak out "clearly, boldly and forthrightly" on behalf of the legacy that India has long represented.

18 Kanwariyas killed in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand
18 Kanwariyas killed in bus-truck collision in Jharkhand

A collision between a bus carrying Kanwariyas and a truck loaded with gas cylinders in Jharkhand's Deoghar district resulted in the death of five pilgrims and injuries to 23 others.

India's Two Front War Challenge
India's Two Front War Challenge

The Chinese see no need to fight directly. They have an able and willing proxy in Pakistan, points out Shekhar Gupta.

SEE! Who Said What In LS Debate On Operation Sindoor
SEE! Who Said What In LS Debate On Operation Sindoor

Here's a quick look at who spoke in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Operation Sindoor debate.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD