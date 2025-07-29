Trump cuts 50-day Ukraine ceasefire deadline given to Putin

00:16

US President Donald Trump





Speaking to reporters alongside UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer from his golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, Trump stated that, "I'm going to make a new deadline of about 10 or 12 days from today. There's no reason in waiting," adding that "I want to be generous, but we just don't see any progress being made."





Trump emphasised that he doesn't want to impose harsh measures on Russia, but he's willing to do so if necessary.





"It would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs. I don't want to do that to Russia," he said.





"You would think, based on common sense, you would want to make a deal," Trump said, referring to the Russian president.





"I guess we'll find out."Earlier today, Trump said he was going to reduce the 50 days he had given Putin "to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer."





"We thought we had that settled numerous times, and then President Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever," Trump said. -- ANI

